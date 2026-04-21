Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Intuitive Surgical Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 21.

Analysts expect the Sunnyvale, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share. That’s up from $1.81 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue is $2.62 billion (it reported $2.25 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an early alert highlighting a potentially high-risk issue with stapling devices manufactured by Intuitive Surgical.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical fell 0.8% to close at $465.60 on Monday.

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