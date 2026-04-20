Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
State Street logo on building
April 20, 2026 11:04 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On State Street After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) on Friday reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $2.63. Revenue increased 16% year over year to $3.796 billion, exceeding the Street's expectation of $3.658 billion.

CEO Ron O'Hanley said, "We delivered record quarterly fee revenue, net interest income, and total revenue, generating meaningful year-over-year positive operating leverage and pretax margin expansion, excluding notable items. In a dynamic operating environment, the momentum across Investment Services, Investment Management, and Markets underscores the strength of our franchise."

State Street shares rose 2.4% to trade at $149.04 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on State Street following earnings announcement.

Considering buying STT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved