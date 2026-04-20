These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On State Street After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) on Friday reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $2.63. Revenue increased 16% year over year to $3.796 billion, exceeding the Street's expectation of $3.658 billion.

CEO Ron O'Hanley said, "We delivered record quarterly fee revenue, net interest income, and total revenue, generating meaningful year-over-year positive operating leverage and pretax margin expansion, excluding notable items. In a dynamic operating environment, the momentum across Investment Services, Investment Management, and Markets underscores the strength of our franchise."

State Street shares rose 2.4% to trade at $149.04 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on State Street following earnings announcement.

Considering buying STT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock