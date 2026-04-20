Autoliv Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Strong Q1 Earnings

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) on Friday reported upbeat first-quarter results.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.05, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.89. Quarterly sales of $2.753 billion (+6.8% year over year) beat the Street view of $2.605 billion.

"Underlying profitability improved, with gross profit increasing by 10%, although adjusted operating income was slightly lower due to temporary lower R,D&E reimbursements and the one-time income in Q1 last year," said CEO Mikael Bratt.

The company expects full-year 2026 organic sales growth to be around 0%, based on stable customer demand and no major macroeconomic or trade disruptions. Adjusted operating margin is projected at approximately 10.5% to 11%, excluding one-off items.

Autoliv shares rose 1.7% to trade at $120.92 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Autoliv following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained Autoliv with a Neutral and raised the price target from $119 to $130.

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $137 to $138.

TD Cowen analyst Itay Michaeli maintained Autoliv with a Buy and raised the price target from $147 to $150.

Considering buying ALV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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