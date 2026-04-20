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April 20, 2026 10:54 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Truist Financial After Q1 Earnings

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) on Friday reported upbeat first-quarter earnings.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.09, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00. In addition, it reported revenue of $5.19 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion.

“We delivered a strong first quarter, with earnings per share up 25% from the first quarter of 2025, driven by disciplined execution against our strategic priorities and continued momentum across the franchise,” said CEO Bill Rogers.

Truist narrowed its fiscal-year 2026 revenue guidance from between $21.32 billion and $21.52 billion to $21.32 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion.

Truist Financial shares rose 1.1% to trade at $51.14 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Truist Financial following earnings announcement.

  • RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained Truist Financial with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $51 to $53.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $63 to $62.

Considering buying TFC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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