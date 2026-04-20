These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Truist Financial After Q1 Earnings

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) on Friday reported upbeat first-quarter earnings.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.09, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00. In addition, it reported revenue of $5.19 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion.

“We delivered a strong first quarter, with earnings per share up 25% from the first quarter of 2025, driven by disciplined execution against our strategic priorities and continued momentum across the franchise,” said CEO Bill Rogers.

Truist narrowed its fiscal-year 2026 revenue guidance from between $21.32 billion and $21.52 billion to $21.32 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion.

Truist Financial shares rose 1.1% to trade at $51.14 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Truist Financial following earnings announcement.

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained Truist Financial with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $51 to $53.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $63 to $62.

Considering buying TFC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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