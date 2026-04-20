Ally Financial Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Friday.
Ally Financial reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 93 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.179 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.138 billion.
Ally Financial shares rose 2.1% to trade at $46.32 on Monday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ally Financial following earnings announcement.
- Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained Ally Financial with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $54 to $56.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $53 to $55.
Considering buying ALLY stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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