Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Ally Financial sign on mobile
April 20, 2026 10:50 AM 1 min read

Ally Financial Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Friday.

Ally Financial reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 93 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.179 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.138 billion.

Ally Financial shares rose 2.1% to trade at $46.32 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ally Financial following earnings announcement.

  • Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained Ally Financial with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $54 to $56.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $53 to $55.

Considering buying ALLY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved