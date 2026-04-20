Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, April 20.

Analysts expect the Seattle, Washington-based company to report a quarterly loss of $1.55 per share, compared to a loss of 77 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air's quarterly revenue is $3.29 billion (it reported $3.14 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 30, Alaska Airlines announced the election of Lindsay-Rae McIntyre to chief people officer.

Shares of Alaska Air jumped 10.3% to close at $45.40 on Friday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

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