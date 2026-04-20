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Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-Max9 N960AK departure from 25L at Los Angeles International Airport
April 20, 2026 7:06 AM 2 min read

Alaska Air Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, April 20.

Analysts expect the Seattle, Washington-based company to report a quarterly loss of $1.55 per share, compared to a loss of 77 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air's quarterly revenue is $3.29 billion (it reported $3.14 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 30, Alaska Airlines announced the election of Lindsay-Rae McIntyre to chief people officer.

Shares of Alaska Air jumped 10.3% to close at $45.40 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying ALK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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