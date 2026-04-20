5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 recording the first close above the 7,100 level after Iran announced the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels.

Stocks also recorded sharp gains last week, with the blue-chip Dow adding 3.2% and the S&P 500 surging 4.5%.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Analyst: Brian Brophy

Analyst: Daniel Major

Analyst: Atif Malik

Analyst: Cody Acree

Analyst: Brian Chin

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