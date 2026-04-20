Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Steel Dynamics Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, April 20.

Analysts expect the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share. That’s up from $1.44 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics's quarterly revenue is $5.06 billion (it reported $4.37 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 17, Steel Dynamics issued first quarter earnings guidance in the range of $2.73 to $2.77 per share.

Shares of Steel Dynamics jumped 2.3% to close at $200.32 on Friday.

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