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April 20, 2026 5:19 AM 2 min read

Wintrust Financial Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, April 20.

Analysts expect the Rosemont, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.96 per share, up from $2.69 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial's quarterly revenue is $707.92 million (it reported $643.11 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 9, Wintrust Financial announced retirement of board members H. Patrick Hackett Jr. and William J. Doyle.

Wintrust Financial shares rose 2% to close at $148.17 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

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