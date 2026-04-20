Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, April 20.

Analysts expect the Rosemont, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.96 per share, up from $2.69 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial's quarterly revenue is $707.92 million (it reported $643.11 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 9, Wintrust Financial announced retirement of board members H. Patrick Hackett Jr. and William J. Doyle.

Wintrust Financial shares rose 2% to close at $148.17 on Friday.

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