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Smartphone on laptop showing UnitedHealth Group logo
April 20, 2026 2:36 AM 2 min read

UnitedHealth Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 21.

Analysts expect the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings of $6.61 per share, down from $7.20 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth's quarterly revenue is $109.66 billion (it reported $109.58 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 2, UnitedHealth Group filed shelf prospectus for offering of securities.

UnitedHealth shares rose 2.6% to close at $324.63 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying UNH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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