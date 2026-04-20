UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 21.

Analysts expect the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings of $6.61 per share, down from $7.20 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth's quarterly revenue is $109.66 billion (it reported $109.58 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 2, UnitedHealth Group filed shelf prospectus for offering of securities.

UnitedHealth shares rose 2.6% to close at $324.63 on Friday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying UNH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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