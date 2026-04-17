These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Charles Schwab After Upbeat Earnings

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share, up 38% from a year earlier and above the analyst consensus estimate of $1.39. Revenue rose 16% year over year to $6.48 billion, slightly above Wall Street expectations of $6.47 billion.

President and CEO Rick Wurster said client engagement remained strong, driving record levels in wealth and banking solutions. “Clients continue to turn to us for more of their financial lives, helping wealth and banking solutions reach record levels in 1Q,” he said. “Led by Schwab Wealth Advisory, Managed Investing net flows grew 46% year over year while bank loans expanded 29% versus 1Q25 to $60.9 billion.”

Charles Schwab shares fell 0.3% to trade at $92.37 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Charles Schwab following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained Charles Schwab with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $135 to $125.

JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $128 to $131.

Considering buying SCHW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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