These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On ManpowerGroup After Q1 Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 49 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.510 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.414 billion.

ManpowerGroup said it sees second-quarter GAAP EPS of 91 cents to $1.05, versus market estimates of 96 cents.

ManpowerGroup shares rose 1.5% to trade at $31.45 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on ManpowerGroup following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained ManpowerGroup with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $50 to $45.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained the stock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $38 to $34.

Considering buying MAN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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