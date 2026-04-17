Citizens Financial Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.168 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.163 billion.

Citizens Financial shares rose 1.5% to trade at $65.35 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Citizens Financial following earnings announcement.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher McGratty maintained Citizens Financial with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $70 to $72.

Truist Securities analyst Brian Foran maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $63 to $69.

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained Citizens Financial with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $67 to $70.

Considering buying CFG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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