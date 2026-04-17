Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
US Bancorp logo on building
April 17, 2026 12:10 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On U.S. Bancorp After Q1 Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) reported upbeat first-quarter 2026 results on Thursday.

The bank reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14. Quarterly sales of $7.288 billion outpaced the Street view of $7.277 billion.

"Strong revenue growth drove 440 basis points of positive operating leverage, as ongoing investments for growth and continued cost savings drove 260 basis points of year-over-year improvement in our efficiency ratio," said CEO Gunjan Kedia.

U.S. Bancorp expects net interest income and fees to grow 6%–7% in the second quarter. The bank also guides full-year revenue growth of 4%–6% with operating leverage of over 200 basis points.

U.S. Bancorp shares rose 3.4% to trade at $57.34 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on U.S. Bancorp following earnings announcement.

Considering buying USB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved