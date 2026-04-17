These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On U.S. Bancorp After Q1 Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) reported upbeat first-quarter 2026 results on Thursday.

The bank reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14. Quarterly sales of $7.288 billion outpaced the Street view of $7.277 billion.

"Strong revenue growth drove 440 basis points of positive operating leverage, as ongoing investments for growth and continued cost savings drove 260 basis points of year-over-year improvement in our efficiency ratio," said CEO Gunjan Kedia.

U.S. Bancorp expects net interest income and fees to grow 6%–7% in the second quarter. The bank also guides full-year revenue growth of 4%–6% with operating leverage of over 200 basis points.

U.S. Bancorp shares rose 3.4% to trade at $57.34 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on U.S. Bancorp following earnings announcement.

Considering buying USB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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