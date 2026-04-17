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Charles Schwab
April 17, 2026 11:34 AM 2 min read

Charles Schwab Posts Strong Q1, Analyst Raises Price Target On Monetization Opportunities

The Charles Schwab Analyst: Worthington maintained an Overweight rating, while raising the price target from $128 to $131.

The Charles Schwab Thesis: The company reported net revenues of $6.5 billion and adjusted pre-tax margins of 51.4%, Worthington said.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Trading revenue remained strong, growing to $1.09 billion in the first quarter from $1.07 billion in the previous quarter, with total daily average trade growth of 20% sequentially, he added.

Despite robust trade volumes, revenue per trade declined to $1.80 due to increased client uncertainty.

Total core net new assets came in at $140 billion and net interest income at $3.14 billion, he added.

Worthington expects Charles Schwab to witness "steady growth in commission rates from here."

The company has several platform monetization initiatives that will allow it to become "even more of a scaled provider over time," the analyst wrote.

He added that the launch of crypto trading (Bitcoin and Ethereum) and the integration of private-market trading and investments through Forge are likely to enable capability expansion and a stronger client value proposition.

SCHW Price Action: Shares of Charles Schwab had risen by 0.23% to $92.83 at the time of publication on Friday.

Image: Shutterstock

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