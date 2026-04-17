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April 17, 2026 9:38 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Prologis Following Q1 Results

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter funds from operations and raised its full-year 2026 outlook.

Rental and other revenue totaled $2.137 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.212 billion.

Core funds from operations rose to $1.50 per share from $1.42 a year earlier, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49. Earnings per share increased to $1.05 from $0.63 in the prior-year quarter.

Prologis shares traded at $142.45 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Prologis following earnings announcement.

  • BTIG analyst Thomas Catherwood maintained Prologis with a Buy and raised the price target from $155 to $160.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Steve Sakwa maintained the stock with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $121 to $135.

Considering buying PLD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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