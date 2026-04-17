Abbott Laboratories Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday posted upbeat first-quarter earnings but revised its 2026 earnings outlook below expectations.

The global healthcare company reported quarterly sales of $11.16 billion, slightly beating the consensus of $10.99 billion. Abbott reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Wall Street estimate of $1.14 and management guidance of $1.12-$1.18 per share.

The global healthcare company on Thursday said it expects the second quarter of 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.25-$1.31, below the consensus of $1.37. Abbott lowered its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings from $5.55-$5.80 per share to $5.38-$5.58 per share compared to the Wall Street consensus of $5.62.

The updated guidance includes 20 cents per share of dilution related to the acquisition of Exact Sciences. The company projects fiscal 2026 comparable sales growth of 6.5% to 7.5%.

Robert Ford, Chairman and CEO of Abbott, said, "We forecast the addition of Exact Sciences to add approximately $3 billion of incremental sales in 2026 and accelerate Abbott's long-term sales growth rate."

Abbott shares slipped 0.1% to close at $95.47 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Abbott following earnings announcement.

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