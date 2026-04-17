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Morgan Stanley strategist Denny Galindo said Bitcoin has entered its “fall season” — a time to secure profits before winter. Other analysts viewed the apex cryptocurrency’s ongoing sideways movement as a “healthy consolidation phase.”
April 17, 2026 9:13 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Bank of New York Mellon Following Upbeat Q1 Earnings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results Thursday.

Diluted EPS rose 42% year over year to $2.24 from $1.58, while adjusted EPS of $2.25 topped estimates of $1.93. Total revenue increased 13% to a record $5.409 billion, exceeding estimates of $5.180 billion.

CEO Robin Vince said, “BNY had a strong start to 2026 with record revenue of $5.4 billion in the first quarter, up 13% year-over-year, reflecting broad-based growth across our Securities Services and Market and Wealth Services businesses.”

Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 0.1% to close at $134.84 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bank of New York Mellon following earnings announcement.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained Bank of New York Mellon with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $143 to $150.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained the stock with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $119 to $136.
  • Truist Securities analyst David Smith maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $140 to $148.

Considering buying BK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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