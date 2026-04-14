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Goldman Sach logo displayed on smartphone
April 14, 2026 12:35 PM 1 min read

Goldman Sachs Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $17.55 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.30 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $17.227 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.970 billion.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said the firm delivered strong quarterly results despite rising market volatility, highlighting continued client demand for its execution and advisory capabilities. He added that the bank remains well-positioned but emphasized that disciplined risk management is critical amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Goldman Sachs shares gained 1.9% to trade at $907.75 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Goldman Sachs following earnings announcement.

  • B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained Goldman Sachs with a Buy and lowered the price target from $1,100 to $1,050.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $1,050 to $1,000.

Considering buying GS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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