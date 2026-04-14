PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, April 16.

Analysts expect the Purchase, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, up from $1.48 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo's quarterly revenue is $18.92 billion (it reported $17.92 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 3, PepsiCo reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

PepsiCo shares fell 0.8% to close at $155.88 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PEP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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