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Blue Pepsi can on dark background.
April 14, 2026 8:48 AM 2 min read

PepsiCo Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, April 16.

Analysts expect the Purchase, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, up from $1.48 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo's quarterly revenue is $18.92 billion (it reported $17.92 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 3, PepsiCo reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

PepsiCo shares fell 0.8% to close at $155.88 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PEP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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