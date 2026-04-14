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In this photo illustration, the CoreWeave (Core Weave) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen, in July 18, 2025, United States
April 14, 2026 8:12 AM 2 min read

CoreWeave, Nebius Get Fresh Upside Calls As BofA Bets Bigger On AI Compute Boom

The Ratings and Price Targets: The analyst has Buy ratings on both companies. He raised the price target for CoreWeave from $100 to $120 and for Nebius Group from $150 to $175.

The Thesis: Both CoreWeave and Nebius have recently won contracts due to strong AI infrastructure demand, Liani said.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

CoreWeave, Anthropic

CoreWeave announced a multi-year agreement with Anthropic to support workloads for Claude. According to Liani, Anthropic’s rapid growth, scaling ARR from $1 billion to over $30 billion in 15 months, “suggests meaningful deal size with expansion potential.” This agreement enhances CoreWeave’s customer diversification, adding Anthropic alongside existing customers such as OpenAI, Google, and Microsoſt.

Although the analyst maintained the estimates for Nebius, he said that the "scale and structure of recent hyperscaler contracts, combined with ongoing capacity expansion at new data centers in Finland and Alabama, further validate its position as a core supplier within the global AI infrastructure ecosystem."

Nebius’s large hyperscaler backlog, which includes Meta’s contract worth around $27 billion and an agreement with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to provide dedicated GPU infrastructure capacity. 

Nvidia's $2 billion strategic investment and commitment also reinforces "Nebius’s positioning as a preferred AI cloud provider," Liani added.

CRWV, NBIS Price Action: Shares of both CoreWeave and Nebius Group had risen by more than 8% to $110.84 and $157.41, respectively, at the time of publication on Monday.

Image: Shutterstock

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