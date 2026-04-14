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Morgan Stanley strategist Denny Galindo said Bitcoin has entered its “fall season” — a time to secure profits before winter. Other analysts viewed the apex cryptocurrency’s ongoing sideways movement as a “healthy consolidation phase.”
April 14, 2026 7:38 AM 2 min read

Bank of New York Mellon Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, April 16.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, up from $1.58 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon's quarterly revenue is $5.19 billion (it reported $4.79 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 26, BNY announced pricing of public offering of $500,000,000 of Depositary Shares representing interests in preferred stock.

Bank of New York Mellon shares gained 1.3% to close at $129.15 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying BK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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