The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, April 16.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, up from $1.58 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon's quarterly revenue is $5.19 billion (it reported $4.79 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 26, BNY announced pricing of public offering of $500,000,000 of Depositary Shares representing interests in preferred stock.

Bank of New York Mellon shares gained 1.3% to close at $129.15 on Monday.

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