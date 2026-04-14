Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 15.

Analysts expect the Conway, Arkansas-based company to report quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share. That’s up from 56 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Home BancShares' quarterly revenue is $273.95 million (it reported $262.62 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 1, Home BancShares announced the completion of the acquisition of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Shares of Home BancShares rose 0.8% to close at $28.22 on Monday.

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