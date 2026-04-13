J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 15.

Analysts expect the Lowell, Arkansas-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, up from $1.17 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport's quarterly revenue is $2.95 billion (it reported $2.92 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 24, J B Hunt Transport Services filed for a mixed shelf offering.

J.B. Hunt Transport shares gained 0.8% to close at $227.04 on Friday.

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