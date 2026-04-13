First Horizon Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 15.

Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share, up from 42 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for First Horizon's quarterly revenue is $869.85 million (it reported $816 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 15, First Horizon reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

First Horizon shares fell 1.6% to close at $24.05 on Friday.

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