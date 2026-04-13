Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Micron
April 13, 2026 6:39 AM 3 min read

5 Stocks In The Spotlight Last Week: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 250 points during the session after the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index crashed to a record low in April and the March monthly inflation rate printed at 0.9%, the highest monthly increase since June 2022.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Analyst: Leo Mariani

Analyst: Timothy Arcuri

Analyst: Samik Chatterjee

Analyst: Cody Acree

Analyst: Wamsi Mohan

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved