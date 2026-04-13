5 Stocks In The Spotlight Last Week: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 250 points during the session after the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index crashed to a record low in April and the March monthly inflation rate printed at 0.9%, the highest monthly increase since June 2022.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Analyst: Leo Mariani

Analyst: Timothy Arcuri

Analyst: Samik Chatterjee

Analyst: Cody Acree

Analyst: Wamsi Mohan

Photo via Shutterstock