Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp M&T Bank Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 15.

Analysts expect the Buffalo, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $4.00 per share. That’s up from $3.32 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank's quarterly revenue is $2.42 billion (it reported $2.31 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 30, M&T Bank announced a $5 billion buyback plan.

Shares of M&T Bank fell 1.4% to close at $219.92 on Friday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying MTB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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