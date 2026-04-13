The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 15.

Analysts expect the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings of $3.93 per share. That’s up from $3.51 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for PNC Financial's quarterly revenue is $6.21 billion (it reported $5.45 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 2, PNC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share.

Shares of PNC Financial fell 0.9% to close at $221.13 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PNC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock