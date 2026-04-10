Shopify Faces AI Disruption Fears, But JPMorgan Isn't Backing Down

Although Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) has been delivering outsized GMV (gross merchandize value) growth, there is heightened investor concern around disruptions caused by agentic commerce, according to JPMorgan.

The Shopify Analyst, Bryan Smilek, reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $146 to $150.

The Shopify Thesis: The company is estimated to have generated GMV growth of more than 24% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) between 2022 and 2025, outpacing the broader global and U.S. ecommerce market, Smilek said in the note.

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Shopify's outsized GMV growth has been driven by strength across small and medium merchants, enterprise customers, emerging channels and geographies, he added.

During this time, the company has improved its profitability, with operating margins and free cash flow margins expanding to 12.7% and 17.4%, respectively, by 2025, the analyst stated. While Shopify's near-term investments could limit FCF margin expansion in 2026 and 2027, "we believe the company has earned the right to invest considering outsized GMV growth & share gain," he further wrote.

The stock has lost around 30% year to date, "primarily driven by Internet & software multiple compression due to AI disruption concern, mixed 3P data, & FCF margin trajectory," Smilek said.

There is currently heightened investor concern around agentic commerce disrupting transaction-based models and the overall ecommerce industry, the analyst stated. He added, however, that Shopify's skew toward "under-resourced" small and medium businesses insulates the company from this disruption.

The analyst further mentioned that Shopify has integrations across OpenAI, Alphabet Inc's Google Gemini and AI Mode, Microsoft Corp's Copilot, and Perplexity, which enable the company to maintain "a wide breadth of agentic search, shopping, & checkout offerings."

He expects the company to generate a 2025-2028 CAGR for:

GMV of 23%

Gross profit of 23%

Operating income of 34%

Free cash flow of 27%

SHOP Price Action: Shopify shares were down 2.19% at $109.91 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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