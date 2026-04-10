The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 15.

Analysts expect the Mayfield, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings of $4.85 per share, up from $4.65 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Progressive's quarterly revenue is $23.2 billion (it reported $22.21 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 23, Progressive priced $1.5 billion senior notes offering, with $500 million at 4.60% due 2031 and $1 billion at 5.15% due 2036.

Progressive shares gained 0.9% to close at $199.88 on Thursday.

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