Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 15.

Analysts expect the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, up from 90 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Bank of America's quarterly revenue is $29.96 billion (it reported $27.37 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 8, Bank of America announced redemption of $3,000,000,000 3.559% fixed/floating rate senior notes, due April 2027.

Bank of America shares gained 1.6% to close at $52.71 on Thursday.

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