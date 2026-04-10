Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Morgan Stanley Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 15.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $3.01 per share. That’s up from $2.60 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley's quarterly revenue is $19.7 billion (it reported $17.74 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 8, Morgan Stanley Investment Management announced the launch of Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust.

Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.2% to close at $178.16 on Thursday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

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