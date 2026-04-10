Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 14.

Analysts expect the Boise, Idaho-based company to report quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share. That’s down from 46 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Albertsons' quarterly revenue is $20.47 billion (it reported $18.8 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 26, Albertsons Companies named Allison Pinkham as executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

Shares of Albertsons fell 1.4% to close at $17.47 on Thursday.

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