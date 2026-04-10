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An Albertsons supermarket store in Lafayette, LA, USA.
April 10, 2026 3:09 AM 2 min read

Albertsons Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 14.

Analysts expect the Boise, Idaho-based company to report quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share. That’s down from 46 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Albertsons' quarterly revenue is $20.47 billion (it reported $18.8 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 26, Albertsons Companies named Allison Pinkham as executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

Shares of Albertsons fell 1.4% to close at $17.47 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying ACI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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