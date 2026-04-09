Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 14.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, up from $1.39 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo's quarterly revenue is $21.77 billion (it reported $20.15 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 23, Wells Fargo announced that Dennis Devine has been named the company’s new head of Business Banking.

Wells Fargo shares gained 3.6% to close at $84.66 on Wednesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying WFC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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