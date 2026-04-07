The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, April 9.

Analysts expect the Denver, Colorado-based company to report quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share. That’s down from 46 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Simply Good Foods' quarterly revenue is $344.08 million (it reported $359.65 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 20, Simply Good Foods named Joe Scalzo as president and CEO, succeeding Geoff Tanner.

Shares of Simply Good Foods gained 0.4% to close at $14.22 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying SMPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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