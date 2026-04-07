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April 7, 2026 5:22 AM 1 min read

Simply Good Foods Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, April 9.

Analysts expect the Denver, Colorado-based company to report quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share. That’s down from 46 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Simply Good Foods' quarterly revenue is $344.08 million (it reported $359.65 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 20, Simply Good Foods named Joe Scalzo as president and CEO, succeeding Geoff Tanner.

Shares of Simply Good Foods gained 0.4% to close at $14.22 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying SMPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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