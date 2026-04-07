Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, April 9.

Analysts expect the Andover, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share, down from 11 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies' quarterly revenue is $29.75 million (it reported $26.19 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 19, Byrna Technologies promoted chief revenue and marketing officer Luan Pham to president.

Byrna Technologies shares rose 2.8% to close at $9.29 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

B. Riley Securities analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $46 to $31 on March 10, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Roth Capital analyst Matt Koranda maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $33 to $37 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Considering buying BYRN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock