Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Constellation Brands Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 8.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share. That’s down from $2.63 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Constellation's quarterly revenue is $1.88 billion (it reported $2.16 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 12, Constellation Brands named Nicholas Fink as the company’s next president and chief executive officer.

Shares of Constellation Brands gained 2.7% to close at $155.25 on Monday.

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