Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED) will release earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 7.

Analysts expect the Phoenix, Arizona-based company to report quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share. That's down from the $1.69 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Phoenix Education Partners' quarterly revenue is $220.82 million (it reported $762.1 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 13, Phoenix Education posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Shares of Phoenix Education Partners fell 2% to close at $31.35 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PXED stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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