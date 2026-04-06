5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% during the session following recent comments from President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Iran is reportedly drafting a monitoring protocol with Oman for the Strait of Hormuz.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Analyst: Michael Ciarmoli

Analyst: Brian Brophy

Analyst: Mike Genovese

Analyst: Atif Malik

Analyst: Samik Chatterjee

Photo via Shutterstock