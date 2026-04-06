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April 6, 2026 3:33 AM 2 min read

Applied Digital Likely To Report Wider Q3 Loss; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 8.

Analysts expect the Dallas, Texas-based company to report a quarterly loss of 21 cents per share, versus a loss of 8 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital's quarterly revenue is $78.48 million (it reported $52.92 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Applied Digital recently amended and restructured its data center lease agreements with CoreWeave, Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) while adding new credit support mechanisms tied to the arrangements.

Applied Digital shares rose 0.3% to close at $24.56 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying APLD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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