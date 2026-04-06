Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 8.

Analysts expect the Dallas, Texas-based company to report a quarterly loss of 21 cents per share, versus a loss of 8 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital's quarterly revenue is $78.48 million (it reported $52.92 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Applied Digital recently amended and restructured its data center lease agreements with CoreWeave, Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) while adding new credit support mechanisms tied to the arrangements.

Applied Digital shares rose 0.3% to close at $24.56 on Thursday.

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