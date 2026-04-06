Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
RPM International company logo displayed on mobile phone
April 6, 2026 1:22 AM 2 min read

RPM Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 8.

Analysts expect the Medina, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, versus 35 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for RPM's quarterly revenue is $1.55 billion (it reported $1.48 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 1, RPM International declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 54 cents per share.

RPM shares fell 2.6% to close at $97.97 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying RPM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved