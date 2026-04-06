RPM Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 8.

Analysts expect the Medina, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, versus 35 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for RPM's quarterly revenue is $1.55 billion (it reported $1.48 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 1, RPM International declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 54 cents per share.

RPM shares fell 2.6% to close at $97.97 on Thursday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying RPM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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