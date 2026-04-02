These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Penguin Solutions Following Q2 Results

Penguin Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) on Wednesday posted upbeat second-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook.

Net sales were $343 million, down 6% year over year but above the $337.938 million estimate. Adjusted EPS was 52 cents, beating the 42-cent estimate, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to 58 cents from 9 cents.

CEO Kash Shaikh said, “Enterprises, governments, and neocloud providers are racing to build AI factories, as platforms scale to power the next generation of inference workloads. Our AI/HPC pipeline continues to expand, and we added five AI/HPC customers this quarter, including a Tier One financial institution deploying our MemoryAI™ CXL-based KV cache server."

The company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, now expecting net sales growth of 12% year over year, plus or minus 5%. It raised non-GAAP EPS guidance to $2.00-$2.30 from $1.75-$2.25, compared with a $2.04 estimate, and GAAP EPS guidance to $1.15-$1.45 from $0.60-$1.10, compared with a $0.70 estimate.

It also raised sales guidance to $1.465 billion-$1.601 billion from $1.314 billion-$1.588 billion, compared with a $1.461 billion estimate.

Penguin Solutions shares gained 14% to trade at $20.80 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Penguin Solutions following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Matthew Calitri maintained Penguin Solutions with a Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $27.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $32.

Stifel analyst Brian Chin maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $27 to $24.

Considering buying PENG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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