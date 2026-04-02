These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Conagra Brands After Q3 Results

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Wednesday reported mixed third-quarter results and issued a cautious outlook.

Conagra reported adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents. Sales totaled $2.79 billion, down 1.9% from a year earlier, but ahead of expectations of $2.76 billion.

Conagra narrowed its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to about $1.70 per share, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.72. The company expects adjusted operating margin to land near the high end of its 11.0% to 11.5% range.

Conagra Brands shares gained 1.3% to trade at $15.72 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Conagra Brands following earnings announcement.

Considering buying CAG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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