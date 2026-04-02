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Lamb Weston company logo displayed on mobile phone
April 2, 2026 3:01 PM 1 min read

Lamb Weston Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q3 Results

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 61 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.565 billion outpaced the Street view of $1.492 billion.

Lamb Weston raised its 2026 sales guidance to $6.45 billion to $6.55 billion from $6.35 billion to $6.55 billion. The company projects adjusted EBITDA of $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion (prior view: $1 billion to $1.20 billion).

"Our focus on operational rigor and cost discipline continues to drive strong productivity, and we now expect to exceed our cost reduction target of at least $250 million by fiscal year-end 2028," said CEO Mike Smith.

Lamb Weston shares gained 0.8% to trade at $38.80 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lamb Weston following earnings announcement.

Considering buying CL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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