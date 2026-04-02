Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will release earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 7.

Analysts expect the Irvine, California-based company to report quarterly loss of 20 cents per share, versus a loss of 14 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi's quarterly revenue is $77.59 million (it reported $64.89 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 22, Kura Sushi USA announced the election of Claudia Schaefer to the company’s board of directors.

Kura Sushi shares fell 2.4% to trade at $67.71 on Thursday.

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