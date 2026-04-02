Levi Strauss Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 7.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share, down from 38 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss' quarterly revenue is $1.65 billion (it reported $1.53 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 3, Levi Strauss completed the sale of Dockers® to Authentic Brands Group.

Levi Strauss shares fell 1.3% to trade at $18.75 on Thursday.

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