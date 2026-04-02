Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Greenbrier Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will release earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 7.

Analysts expect the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings of 82 cents per share. That's down from the $1.69 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Greenbrier's quarterly revenue is $663.67 million (it reported $762.1 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 1, Greenbrier increased its quarterly dividend from 32 cents to 34 cents per share.

Shares of Greenbrier gained 0.4% to trade at $52.80 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Positive rating and raised the price target from $52 to $60 on Jan. 26, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained an Underperform rating and increased the price target from $60 to $62 on Jan. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying GBX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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