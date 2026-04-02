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April 2, 2026 1:54 PM 1 min read

Aehr Test Systems Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEHR) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 7.

Analysts expect the Fremont, California-based company to report quarterly loss of 7 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 7 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems' quarterly revenue is $10.85 million (it reported $18.31 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 31, Aehr Test Systems announced an initial order from a global leader in the data center optical transceiver market.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems gained 5.9% to trade at $41.95 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying AEHR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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