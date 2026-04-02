Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEHR) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 7.

Analysts expect the Fremont, California-based company to report quarterly loss of 7 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 7 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems' quarterly revenue is $10.85 million (it reported $18.31 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 31, Aehr Test Systems announced an initial order from a global leader in the data center optical transceiver market.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems gained 5.9% to trade at $41.95 on Thursday.

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