These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On RH After Downbeat Q4 Results

RH (NYSE:RH) reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates on Tuesday.

RH reported quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, which missed the analyst estimate of $2.22 by 30.99%, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $842.62 million, which missed the Street consensus estimate of $873.32 million.

RH expects fiscal 2026 revenue in a range of $3.58 billion to $3.72 billion, compared to the $3.78 billion analyst estimate.

RH shares fell 21% to $110.43 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on RH following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained RH with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $165 to $140.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $275 to $240.

Considering buying RH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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