These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On nCino Following Q4 Results

nCino posted non-GAAP EPS of $0.37, far surpassing the $0.15 analyst estimate by 146.67%, marking its third straight quarter of triple-digit EPS beats.

Fourth-quarter revenue for the company grew 6% year over year to $149.7 million, exceeding the $147.57 million analyst estimate by 1.44%.

nCino shares jumped 18% to $17.68 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on nCino following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff upgraded Ncino from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $30 to $22.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $38 to $25.

Considering buying NCNO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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