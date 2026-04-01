These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On nCino Following Q4 Results

nCino posted non-GAAP EPS of $0.37, far surpassing the $0.15 analyst estimate by 146.67%, marking its third straight quarter of triple-digit EPS beats.
Fourth-quarter revenue for the company grew 6% year over year to $149.7 million, exceeding the $147.57 million analyst estimate by 1.44%.
nCino shares jumped 18% to $17.68 in pre-market trading.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on nCino following earnings announcement.
- Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff upgraded Ncino from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $30 to $22.
- Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $38 to $25.
Considering buying NCNO stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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