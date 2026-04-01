Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
analysts working
April 1, 2026 8:16 AM 2 min read

These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On nCino Following Q4 Results

nCino posted non-GAAP EPS of $0.37, far surpassing the $0.15 analyst estimate by 146.67%, marking its third straight quarter of triple-digit EPS beats.

Fourth-quarter revenue for the company grew 6% year over year to $149.7 million, exceeding the $147.57 million analyst estimate by 1.44%.

nCino shares jumped 18% to $17.68 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on nCino following earnings announcement.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff upgraded Ncino from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $30 to $22.
  • Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $38 to $25.

Considering buying NCNO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved